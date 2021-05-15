A few storms possible Sunday; more is likely for the upcoming work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — I really hoped everyone has enjoyed the last few days. Unfortunately, the really nice weather is coming to an end. High pressure and the northerly upper-level winds are heading to the east. As a result, we are going to be stuck in a rainy and unsettled forecast for the next few days! Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the lower 60s. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms. I think the best chance of rain will come over the western zones of the ArkLaTex.

The upcoming work week will feature plenty of opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Unlike the rainy stretch of days last week, this week’s rain chances will last all the way into the weekend. The weather pattern will be stuck in motion. Over the Deep South, a ridge of high pressure will develop and stay locked in for the entire week.

For the ArkLaTex, we will be stuck in southwest flow. This means we will see several waves of low pressure moving in to produce showers and storms every day. The upper ridge is expected to build in by the end of the week which will limit some of the rainfall. Over the next seven days, some areas could pick up anywhere between 5-7″ of rain. The heavier totals will fall over the western zones. In addition to the rain, we will be following the threat of flash flooding, river flooding, and a few severe storms. A busy next seven days are ahead.

Rainfall totals

The next seven days