Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

A few storms possible Sunday; more is likely for the upcoming work week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — I really hoped everyone has enjoyed the last few days. Unfortunately, the really nice weather is coming to an end. High pressure and the northerly upper-level winds are heading to the east. As a result, we are going to be stuck in a rainy and unsettled forecast for the next few days! Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the lower 60s. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms. I think the best chance of rain will come over the western zones of the ArkLaTex.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The upcoming work week will feature plenty of opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Unlike the rainy stretch of days last week, this week’s rain chances will last all the way into the weekend. The weather pattern will be stuck in motion. Over the Deep South, a ridge of high pressure will develop and stay locked in for the entire week.

For the ArkLaTex, we will be stuck in southwest flow. This means we will see several waves of low pressure moving in to produce showers and storms every day. The upper ridge is expected to build in by the end of the week which will limit some of the rainfall. Over the next seven days, some areas could pick up anywhere between 5-7″ of rain. The heavier totals will fall over the western zones. In addition to the rain, we will be following the threat of flash flooding, river flooding, and a few severe storms. A busy next seven days are ahead.

Rainfall totals
The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss