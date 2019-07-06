A few storms will be possible Sunday. The heat is on next week.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) -Saturday was a mostly cloudy day with temperatures into the 90s. A few thunderstorms popped up across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday. The best chance for the rain will be across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Tonight, lows will be into the muggy 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Over the next few days, the main weather feature will be the ridge of high pressure. The upper ridge will keep much of the rain away from us. With the lower rain chances, the upper high will lead to plenty of heat. Through midweek, highs will be into the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be into the triple digits. Keep in mind heat safety the next few days.

A few isolated showers will be possible near the end of the week. If you see some rain, it will give you some relief from the heat.

Over the next five days, NHC is watching the possibility of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is a LOW chance of development. We will watch and see what occurs. Over the next seven days, highs will be into the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The next seven days

