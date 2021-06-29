A few stray showers possible Tuesday, rain increases late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We likely won’t see as much rain around today as compared to yesterday, and that will bring warmer temperatures to most areas this afternoon. A cold front will bring a cool down and another round of widespread rainfall later this week.

If you can get outside before 9 a.m. today it will be a treat. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and humidity is slightly lower. Once the sun gets high in the sky it will warm us up quickly, as we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning and temperatures winding up in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A ridge of high pressure has nudged into the ArkLaTex from the east and that will start to dry up the chance for rain in a lot of areas. The active sea-breeze has been pushing rain north from the coast and into the ArkLaTex for the past 5 days or so. This ridge will shut off the sea-breeze somewhat, resulting in less coverage of rainfall today. That said, we still expect a few isolated or spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop mainly during the afternoon and evening. It would appear the best chance for these showers will be in east Texas, but we can’t rule out a few p.m. showers anywhere. No severe weather is expected, but storms will be capable of frequent lightning.

The mostly dry weather will continue Wednesday with temperatures likely winding up in the low 90s with little more than a few isolated afternoon showers. Our next cold front will approach the region late Thursday.

This cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms across the I-30 corridor Thursday night into Friday morning, with rain spreading into the remainder of the ArkLaTex during the day Friday. This front should cool us into the 80s Friday, with rain likely diminishing Friday night into Saturday morning. We will likely get a few thunderstorms with gusty winds but no severe weather is expected at the moment. Rainfall will average less than an inch in most areas over the nxt 7 days.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Sunday

The front will be just south of the ArkLaTex this weekend. We will be close enough to it to see a few rain showers each day mainly in Texas and Louisiana, but overall rain chances are fairly low. I would expect little impact to 4th of July plans Sunday, and we should enjoy temperatures slightly below average with a drop in humidity through the weekend as well.