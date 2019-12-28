A few strong storms possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning.. Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Saturday night into Sunday morning: A cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex early this evening into the overnight hours. A few storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, with a lesser threat for large hail. A brief tornado will be possible in the ‘slight risk’ area mainly along and north of Interstate-30 where a ‘Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Saturday

Severe weather risk Saturday evening through sunrise Sunday.

We will likely see this first line of storms weaken after midnight. A second line of thunderstorms may develop early Sunday morning, bringing another round of storms to east Texas and Louisiana, these will also be capable of bringing some high wind mainly south of I-20 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rainfall accumulations will be less than an inch in most areas, but some locations could pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

Severe weather risk after sunrise Sunday

Here is a look at the current radar:

Current 1-hour radar loop

Futurecast currently shows that 2nd line of storms developing early in the morning with rain tapering off through the day. Much of the northern ArkLaTex will be dry throughout the day with sunshine gradually returning.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Sunday: Lows will remain mild for December, in the upper 40s and 50s tonight. High temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and 60s Sunday, with the coolest air arriving early next week.

Expect morning temperatures in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, with dry air bringing lots of sunshine to begin the week.

If you have outdoor plans New Year’s Eve night, expect dry weather with a midnight temperature in the 40s. Clouds will return New Year’s Day, with rain to follow on Thursday.

