A few strong storms possible this evening; a big cool down ahead for Christmas Eve

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, we are following a line of showers and storms developing in North Texas. The strong cold front is in Southeast Oklahoma. This evening, the line of showers and storms will continue to advance to the south. With the warm conditions ahead of the front, we could see a few strong storms south of Interstate 20. The main concern will be damaging winds. Winds are howling outside with wind gusts near 30 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through Christmas Eve afternoon.

Once the rain wraps up, we will see the cold temperatures move in. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. With the strong northwest winds, wind chills will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, we will see plenty of sunshine. However, the strong gusty northwest winds will make it feel like it is in the 30s. Christmas Day will start off chilly too with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Christmas Day looking sunny too.

Wind Chill for Thursday AM

A warming trend is on the way for the upcoming work week. By the weekend, a cold front may stall over Interstate 20. A few rain showers may be possible for Sunday and Monday. A major system will arrive for midweek to really increase rain chances. As of now, it is too early to say if severe weather will be an issue. We will keep our eyes on it. Next week, temperatures will warm back up in the 60s.

The next seven days