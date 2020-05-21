A few strong storms possible Thursday evening and again Friday night..next week still looking very wet

Scattered strong storms that develop across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and this evening should move out of the area tonight. Rain chances will stay rather low for the next few days. Above normal temperatures will stick around until clouds and rain chances increase late this weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Thursday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. There is a chance that scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop near a front over the northern part of the area could become severe in a few isolated spots. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk for the isolated storm that could produce some wind damage. Look for any storms that develop over the area to end or move out of our area late this evening. Otherwise, tonight we will see a mostly cloudy sky with above normal temperatures look for an overnight low in the mid to upper 60s.

SPC outlooks for Thursday night on left and Friday-Friday night on right

Rainfall chances will be rather slim for Friday and Saturday. We might see a little more coverage with the popup storms Saturday. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds with above normal daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s. It’s doubtful that severe weather will be much of a concern for the next few days.

An upper-level disturbance will approach the area Sunday and Memorial Day. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. It’s a bit early to call the extent of any severe weather risk except to say that a handful of severe storms could be possible here and there. This disturbance will stall somewhere close to our region and could linger for much of next week. This will keep an above-normal chance for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms in the forecast. Severe weather during this time will be possible but should be somewhat limited. Rainfall in the week ahead is looking near or slightly above normal. I would expect to see at least an inch. It’s possible that we could see totals in the two to three-inch rain over a few isolated spots. Right now, it looks like that is most likely to happen over the northern half of the area.

Daytime temperatures late this weekend and beyond will likely be below normal thanks to clouds and rain. Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will stay above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

–Todd Warren