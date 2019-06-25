A few strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a 24-hour break from the rain and thunderstorms, they will make a return for your Tuesday, and some of the storms could be strong to severe.

This morning we will wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. With a few more breaks in the clouds early today we may see some patchy fog set up through sunrise, but visibility should remain high enough to not have any significant impacts to the morning commute.

We did have storms in central Texas overnight that have weakened and will not impact the ArkLaTex. An upper level disturbance will move over the ArkLaTex early this afternoon. As it moves overhead storms are likely to increase along and south of I-20, then move northeast across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather today, meaning 1 or 2 storms could produce mainly damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday severe storm outlook. High wind is primary severe weather theat.

Storms may continue into the evening and taper off overnight. See the latest 36-hour loop of futurecast below.

The expected thunderstorms and cloud cover should hold highs well below normal in most areas again today, with highs forecast to reach the mid 80s. Wind will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday forecast highs.

We may see a lull in the rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, but a few spotty showers and storms will remain possible as a disturbance moves along Gulf coast. This disturbance will bring slightly higher (scattered) rain chances late this week and into the weekend.

Due to the scattered nature of the rain accumulations should generally remain an inch or less in most areas through Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s during this time, at or below normal through the weekend.

