A few thunderstorms possible Monday, heat continues this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As we head into the 2nd week of July, a typical summer weather pattern with hot and humid conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms will continue. Much of the week will be dry with highs eventually pushing the upper 90s in some areas throughout the week.

This morning we are under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. We saw quite a few thunderstorms north of I-20 on Sunday, and that will continue again today but the rain won’t be as persistent or widespread. A few storms are ongoing already north of I-30.

Current 1-hour radar loop.

Rain and clouds are our only hope of keeping temperatures below normal. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern for much of the week. We should high temperatures in the low and mid 90s again today. With high humidity heat index values will be between 100 and 105 degrees, with another heat advisory in place south of I-20. Be sure to limit exposure outside in these areas, hydrate, and if you have to work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.



Monday afternoon forecast highs.

The high will keep our highs in the mid and upper 90s for much of the week, with daily thunderstorms possible mainly north of I-20.



The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the northern Gulf of Mexico for development of a potential tropical system later this week. It is expected to have a high chance of development (70%). It is possible this will hug the Louisiana/Texas coast late this week and could bring rain to the region Friday/Saturday, especially south of I-20. Keep checking back for updates.

National Hurricane Center 5-day outlook.

