                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

A foggy evening ahead; sunshine and warmer temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A rainy Saturday in the ArkLaTex. The good news is all of the rain has moved to the east. The heavier totals remained to the south of the ArkLaTex. This evening, we are stuck with lots of clouds and fog. The fog will begin to erode once the drier air moves into the area tonight. Depending on cloud cover, we will see lows in the 30s and 40s.

The clouds will move out of all of the ArkLaTex for Sunday. Sunday afternoon is looking great with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Next week, an upper ridge will help boost temperatures into the middle and upper 60s. The above average warmth will fuel rain and some storms on Wednesday.

Highs for Sunday

Wednesday’s system will bring some chilly air down for Christmas Eve. Highs will only be in the 40s!! A warming trend will ensue heading towards the weekend. Christmas Day is looking nice with lots of sun. Highs in the 50s. Rain chances may increase for the weekend. However, we will see what happens.

The next seven days

