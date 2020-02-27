A freezing Thursday morning followed by a warming trend as we move into the weekend.. thunderstorms return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a very cold Thursday morning, but we will start a slow warming trend today that will eventually bring gorgeous Spring-like weather for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures at sunrise are going to be in the mid to upper 20s. We will see some patchy frost across the region, so you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the windshield if you parked outside. Thankfully wind will be light today, and will turn to the west and southwest which will start our warming trend. It will be in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperautres

High pressure is bringing dry air to the region which is important because we have another cold front on the way tonight. All this front will do is run into the dry air and stir up a few clouds and turn our wind to the northwest. No rain is expected and we’ll see plenty of sun again tomorrow and Saturday.

Despite the cold front tonight, it won’t slow our warming trend that will bring highs in the 60s Friday and low 70s Saturday. It will be a Spring-like weekend with increasing clouds Sunday. A few late day showers may be possible late Sunday across the I-30 corridor, but more than likely rain will hold off in most areas until next Monday/Tuesday.

An active weather pattern is setting up early next week. A cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain Monday into Tuesday. As a cold front and upper-level low move across the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday a line of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop in the warm and unstable air. The Storm Prediction Center has included the entire ArkLaTex in their Tuesday severe weather outlook. All severe weather hazard will be possible.

Tuesday, March 3rd severe weather outlook

Rainfall accumulations are expected to be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with isolated amounts in the 3 inch range across the northern ArkLaTex. The corridor of the heaviest rain will become clearer in upcoming forecasts. Make sure you’re checking back with us for updates.

