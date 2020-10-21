A Friday cold front to bring a chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures

The unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around through Friday. A weak front will cool us down a little for the weekend. A stronger front promises to bring rain and below-normal temperatures next week. Models are still split on how cool we will get.

Wednesday was another day of sunshine and above normal temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs have once again climbed into the mid to upper 80s. We likely won’t see much change Thursday. Temperatures will stay well above normal. Look for lows Thursday morning to once again settle into the middle 60s. Daytime highs will once again soar into the mid to upper 80s.

A weak front will move through the area late Friday and Friday night. It is looking unlikely that this front will bring much rain although a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Don’t look for much of a cool down behind this front highs Saturday will settle into the low to middle 70s, but we should rebound to the upper 70s to lower 80s to close the weekend Sunday. Overnight lows this weekend will only ease into the low to middle 60s.

It still appears that a rather large batch of colder air will settle into the western half of the country next week. A second cold front associated with this disturbance will very slowly approach the area Monday bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Most of the upper-level support will be well to our west so the threat for severe weather is looking rather low.

Most longer-range models send the main upper-level low with the cold to the north of our area. Consequently, the well below normal temperatures will likely stay to the north of the ArkLaTex. As of right now, it appears that we will see highs settle into the 60s for most of next week. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Once the rain chances begin Monday, they could stick around through Friday of next week. It is still possible that we could see much colder air late next week. One model outlier still shows lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s & 50s. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren