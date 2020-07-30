A front will bring a few strong storms and a break from the humidity

A cold front will bring some thunderstorms Friday with severe weather possible. Drier air invades the area this weekend behind the front. Most of next week looks dry. Tropical Storm Isaias’s forecast track shifts further east.

Thursday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with little in terms of rain. That will likely change Friday as a rare summer cold front moves into and through the area. Look for a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight over the northwest half of the ArkLaTex. The cold front will move into our area Friday afternoon and will produce a few strong thunderstorms. The chance for severe weather is looking a little higher over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana where the front arrives a bit later in the day. Even then, the severe weather risk is looking rather low. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk. This means that any severe weather reports should be rather isolated. If we have any severe weather issues, damaging wind will be the main cause.

We could also see some heavy rain in spots. Futurecast shows that a good inch or two will be possible where the storms are strongest. Again, as of right now that appears to be over E TX and NW LA. However, heavy rain could occur anywhere in our area. Look for the rain to gradually end Friday night.

Drier air will begin to move into our area this weekend. This will bring an abundant supply of sunshine and pretty much shut off any chance for rain. This drier air could hang around our area for much of next week as we will continue to see a north to northeasterly wind. Temperatures will be below normal both at night and during the day. Dew points next week could drop well into the 60s which is rather unusual for this time of year. Look for lows to dip into the middle 60s at times. Daytime highs will range from the middle 80s to low 90s. We should see a warm-up by next weekend as temperatures return to more normal levels.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to strengthen in the Caribbean. The forecast track has shifted to the east since yesterday. It now appears that the center of the storm will stay to the east of Florida and could head to the coast of North Carolina. There is still some uncertainty with the potential track so Florida is not yet out of the woods. One thing that is pretty much certain is that Isaias will not impact the weather in the ArkLaTex.

–Todd Warren

