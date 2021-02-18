A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect with more record cold on the way

A drier weather pattern settles in for a few days. Look for some cold nights ahead with near-record lows Thursday and record lows Friday night. The warming trend will accelerate this weekend.

Thursday was a mainly dry day around most of the ArkLaTex. We have seen some light snow mainly over the southeastern quarter of the area Temperatures stayed cold as morning lows began in the upper teens to lower 20s. Daytime highs have struggled to warm into the low to middle 30s.

The workweek will end with the return of sunshine Friday. Despite that sunshine, the combination of a very cold start and lots of snow on the ground will keep temperatures from warming much. Lows Friday morning will be colder than last night at most locations as we bottom out in the mid to upper teens. The record low in Shreveport for Friday’s date is 15 degrees.

Daytime highs Friday will again be just a few degrees above normal in the mid to upper 30s. That will be followed by a new record low Saturday as temperatures will again dip into the mid to upper teens. The record low for Saturday’s date is 22 degrees. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect which means that we will once again have to be mindful of plumbing, pets, and plants.

Travel conditions likely won’t improve much Friday. We should see an acceleration of the thawing process Saturday. That will help improve conditions by late Saturday. It also looks like we will stay above freezing over much of the area Saturday night. The weekend will end with the approach of another disturbance that will bring clouds and a chance for some showers late Sunday and Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday will begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thankfully, daytime highs will be much warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thanks to this warm-up and a warmer start Sunday morning, roads should be close to normal by the end of the weekend.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Next week will begin the even warmer temperatures as we finally return to more normal levels. Look for plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will ease into the middle 50s. Tuesday will see highs more than ten degrees warmer in the middle 60s. The longer-range weather pattern shows that we will likely end next week with mild temperatures and some occasional rain. Highs will be in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s.