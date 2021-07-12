A hot and drier weather pattern settles in until the end of the weekend

The threat of rain will decrease for most of the week ahead with near-normal temperatures. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in numbers by the end of the weekend and could stick around through most of next week.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Warmer with be the theme with temperatures starting Tuesday. Look for lows Tuesday morning to settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that most of any rain will likely end this evening around the area. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky tonight. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds tomorrow. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible but rain should be very limited with the chance of rain slightly higher over the southern part of the area. Any rain that does develop tomorrow will end tomorrow evening with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow night. Expect mainly dry conditions Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. This rather dry weather pattern will likely continue through Thursday.

Another upper-level disturbance will settle into the middle of the country by Friday. This will allow a slight chance for the isolated afternoon storm to return to the forecast. Look for the threat of rain to increase by the end of next weekend. We will then likely continue to see a good chance for scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms through most of next week.

High temperatures for the rest of this week will likely be pretty close to normal in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will be slightly above normal in the middle 70s. Once the rain increases, temperatures will decrease. Highs will ease into the lower 90s and overnight lows will ease into the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren