A hot and sunny Labor Day ahead; rain chances to increase midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. We saw lots of sunshine and humidity levels weren’t too bad. For Labor Day, you can expect the same with the sunshine and similar temperatures. The weather story will begin to look different as we move towards midweek.

The awaiting upper level trough will make its move into our area for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms will be on the increase. As of now, it looks like the best chance of rain will come to the west of Interstate 49. With today’s model run, the fall like temperatures will stall to the north. The cold front will make its way into the area for the end of the work week. However, I am not expecting much cooler air behind the front. At some point, we will see a nice surge of fall air to surge southward.

For the next seven days, we will see highs in the 80s and 90s. Lows will drop into the 60s. In the tropics, we are following four tropical waves. As of now, I am not expecting any of the waves to enter the Gulf of Mexico in the nearby future.

