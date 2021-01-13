A late Thursday cold front will end our warming trend, heavy rain possible next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine will stick around for several more days.  The warming trend continues Thursday ahead of a cold front will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend.  Rain returns in the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a sunny and warmer day around the ArkLaTex.  Sunshine combined with a southwesterly wind to warm temperatures into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  We will likely see even warmer temperatures Thursday ahead of a cold front that will race through the area late Thursday.  This front likely will not bring much as far as rain but could bring a few clouds. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  A southwesterly wind ahead of the front will combine with sunshine to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will return for Friday and most of the weekend behind the front.  It will be very windy Friday as a strong north to northwesterly wind will only allow temperatures to rise into the low to middle 50s.  The weekend is looking dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.  Temperatures will stay close to normal with lows in the low to middle 30s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a weather picture you’d like to share and maybe see on the air? Post it here!

Our next disturbance will approach the area Monday.  Ahead of this system, expect highs to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.  The workweek will likely begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday.  Clouds will increase Monday night and rain will likely return to much of the area Tuesday.  The threat of rain could linger in the area through Thursday.  Models indicate that we could see some heavy rain in spots with two to four inches possible.  

The longer-range weather picture shows near or slightly above normal temperatures as we head into the end of January.  More rain could return to the ArkLaTex by the end of next weekend.   Stay Tuned!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss