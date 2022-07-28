The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase over the next few days mainly for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. This summer’s persistent area of upper-level high pressure will return next week bringing more hot and mainly dry weather.

High temperatures so far today

The heat eases a little: The upper-level ridge that has produced the hottest July on record for parts of the ArkLaTex will weaken for the next few days. This, combined with more clouds mixing in with the sunshine will mean that daytime temperatures will probably not be as hot. Lows Friday morning will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures Saturday will ease even more with highs in the low to middle 90s over the northern part of the area and the mid to upper 90s over the south.

Hope for needed rain: Futurecast shows that we will see any spotty showers that develop over our area Thursday afternoon quickly end Thursday evening. We will see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky over the area Friday. As temperatures heat up, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over mainly the northern third of the area Friday afternoon. Rain chances will probably be the highest north of Interstate 30. The rain will continue but likely decrease Friday night. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon. Once again the rain will probably be most concentrated over the northern quarter of the area. The weekend will likely end with mainly dry conditions Sunday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Drought Worsens: The latest Drought Monitor released today shows that extreme drought now exists over the NW quarter of the ArkLaTex. Much of this area has received less than ¼” of rain for the entire month of July. Fortunately, that is the part of the ArkLaTex that has the best chance of rain in the next few days.

Rainfall potential: Given the scattered nature of the rain that is expected, it appears that much, if not most, of the ArkLaTex will see rainfall totals of less than ¼”. It is also quite possible that many locations will stay dry. Those lucky ones that do get some heavier rain will likely be near the northern edge of the area including McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, and northern Hempstead counties. Here we could see isolated reports of up to one inch.

More heat next week: Models continue to show that the upper-level ridge will regain its grip on our weather through most of next week. This will bring the continuation of the hot and mainly dry weather pattern. Lows next week will likely stay above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs will quickly return to the upper 90s with triple-digit heat possible in a few spots mainly during the middle of the week.