Rain will be limited to the northeastern half of the area for the next few days with little change in temperatures. The heat will intensify by the weekend and stick around through all of next week with little if any, rain.

Bearable heat for a few more days: The threat of scattered thunderstorms will continue for a few more days mainly over the northern half of the ArkLaTex. The associated clouds should keep temperatures close to where they have been recently. Wednesday began with lows in the low to middle 70s. Afternoon temperatures range from the middle 80s north where we have seen more clouds and rain to the middle 90s south where we have seen more sunshine. Much of the same will continue through Saturday. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low to middle 90s for most of the area.

A little rain: Over the past few days we have seen weakening thunderstorm complexes move across the northern part of the area. This will likely continue each day through Saturday and it still looks as though most of the rain will be confined to the northern half of the area. Futurecast shows that the rain could be somewhat limited in coverage with the best rainfall chances over the northeast quarter of the area. Other hi-res models show that we could see rain as far southwest as Shreveport. An extended period of dry weather will then begin Sunday.

The hottest week of the year so far: The reason for the heat is an area of upper-level high pressure that will expand over the southern half of the country late this weekend. The center of this high will move a little to our east early next week and then strengthen and settle over the central plains by the last half of next week. Typically it is very hot and dry beneath these highs and that will be the case next week. Daytime highs all of next week will settle into the upper 90s to near 100. Overnight lows will likely warm into the mid to upper 70s.



Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models show that rainfall totals from now through the middle of next week should be well below normal. Most of the area will likely see totals of less than ½”. The northeastern half of the area could see totals that approach one inch depending on how much rain is received over the next few days. It is quite possible that much of the area could stay totally dry from now through all of next week. Most of the rain that will fall in the next ten days will fall before this weekend.