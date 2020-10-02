A little rain possible Sunday followed by dry weather for all of next week

Look for the weekend to begin with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. A cold front could produce a few scattered showers Sunday. The dry weather pattern will resume Monday and likely will continue through all of next week. Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the Caribbean.

Friday was a mostly sunny and cooler day around the ark-la-tex. Temperatures began in the upper 40s to low to middle 50s. Daytime highs have climbed mainly into the low to middle 70s. Saturday’s weather will be very similar to what we have experienced today. Look for a lot of sunshine with low temperatures in the morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will make its way into our area late Saturday night and Sunday. This front may have enough moisture to trigger a few scattered showers. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday with temperatures that once again will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine will return to the area Monday and will likely stick around through all of next week with a warming trend. Look for daytime highs to return to the middle 80s by the middle of the workweek. Overnight lows will likely slowly warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will likely stay slightly above normal through next weekend.

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the Caribbean. The system is expected to become tropical storm Gamma and move very close to the Yucatan Peninsula. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that it will likely move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and remain a tropical storm during the next five days. We will have to keep an eye on this system in the week ahead as some long-range models do indicate it will move towards the Northeast late next week and next weekend.it is also possible that the system could continue to move towards the west or Southwest into Mexico.

The longer-range weather pattern continues to look relatively dry for most of the next couple of weeks. Towards the end of the two-week period, models do indicate a possible front bringing a chance for some showers and possible strong thunderstorms. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren