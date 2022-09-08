A much drier weather pattern is developing over our part of the country with only a chance for a little rain Saturday. All of next week is looking dry with somewhat normal daytime temperatures and rather mild nighttime temperatures.

A little rain Saturday: The upper-level trough of low pressure that has been hanging near the ArkLaTex recently and producing the scattered showers and thunderstorms has moved enough to the east that some drier air had invaded our area on the west side of its circulation. Consequently, we have seen more sunshine and very little rain Thursday. Expect much of the same Thursday night and Friday. Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. By Saturday the upper-level disturbance to our east will move back towards our area. This will increase the clouds Friday night. This disturbance will move close enough to us Saturday that we will see a few scattered t’showers. The rain should be fairly scattered with rather light amounts and most widespread over the eastern half of the area. The weekend will end with the return of some sunshine Sunday.

Very warm days and mild nights ahead: Drier air over the ArkLaTex means that overnight temperatures will likely fall below slightly below normal for this time of year. Lows Thursday night will dip into the mid to upper 60s. On average, lows are right around 70 degrees. Daytime temperatures should be near normal with highs Friday in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect similar temperatures this weekend and all of next week. Upper-level high pressure will build back over the plains by the end of next week. This will bring above-normal temperatures by next weekend with highs in the low to middle 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

The pendulum swings back to the dry side: The rain that we could see Saturday will likely be the only chance of rain that we will see for the next week or two. Futurecast shows that even then, it won’t be much with totals likely being less than 1/10” for most areas. Much of the ArkLaTex could stay dry.