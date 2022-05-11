The upper-level ridge of high pressure that has kept us hot and dry will loosen its grip on our weather and allow a chance of rain to return this weekend. It will regain its strength next week bringing another hot and dry week.

High temperatures so far today

Current Heat Index

A little heat relief: The above-normal temperatures continued over the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday morning began in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We have since returned to the lower 90s. We could see slightly hotter temperatures Thursday. Expect temperatures Thursday morning to begin in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs Thursday will be in the low to middle 90s. We could take the edge off of the heat Friday and Saturday but don’t get too excited. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to lower 90s

Thursday’s forecast

A little rain: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see some quiet weather Thursday. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. We will see more clouds in the mix Friday with a slight chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm mainly over the eastern half of the area. That slight chance of rain will expand to the west Friday night and will likely end Saturday. The weekend will end with dry weather returning Sunday.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updates every hour)

A lot more heat: The reason for the potential late-week rain is that the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has been responsible for our hot and dry weather will weaken as disturbances approach from the northwest and east. This will help to briefly breakdown the ridge and briefly push it to the west. Temperatures will ease as a result with highs falling into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Don’t get too excited. This very small break from the heat won’t last long. Highs will likely warm into the middle 90s Sunday and stay there through all of next week as the upper ridge slowly moves across the southern half of the country. It is possible that this ridge will move far enough to the east late next week to allow a slight chance of rain to return.

Rainfall potential for the next 10 days



Rainfall totals to be very limited: Long-range models still show that if we do get some rain in the coming ten days, it won’t be much. Most models show rainfall potential of around ½” or less for most of the area. This is well below normal for such a period during the month of May. After a soggy start to the month, May rainfall totals will likely dip to below-normal levels. The early persistence of upper-level high pressure could be a sign of what’s to come this summer. Stay Tuned!