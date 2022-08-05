A hot and mainly dry weather pattern will settle back into the ArkLaTex this weekend with slightly above-normal temperatures. The chance of rain will increase by the middle of next week. We will dry out and heat up again late next week.

A rather hot weekend: Temperatures Friday were once again a little above normal as we have climbed into the mid to upper 90s. Don’t expect much change this weekend. Lows both Saturday and Sunday mornings will fall into the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs likely stay in the mid to upper 90s. The normal high for this time of year is 96 which happens to be the hottest normal high of the year. The normal high temperature will begin to slowly fall.

Don’t expect much rain: Futurecast shows that any rain around the area that develops Friday afternoon will quickly dissipate Friday evening. The clouds will likely decrease Friday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday with mainly dry conditions. We will stay partly cloudy Saturday night and Sunday. A very slight chance for a spotty shower will return both Sunday and Monday, but rain chances will only be 10-20%.

Futurecast updated every hour

A better chance of rain next week: The majority of long-range models still show that the chance of rain will likely increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The rain will begin to increase Tuesday, reach its peak Wednesday, and then begin to decrease Thursday. Unfortunately, it will once again be rather scattered in nature so we will likely see another big variation in rainfall totals.

Rainfall potential: The majority of long-range models show that that rain will probably be rather limited again with up to ½” possible for most of the area. We will again likely see isolated areas that pick up an inch or two. Other areas could pick up less than ¼”.

The upper-ridge returns: The 10-day period will likely end with the return of the upper-level ridge late next week and next weekend. This will likely mean that we will see very little rain and above-normal temperatures. Highs next week will be in the low to middle 90s during the middle of the week, but will likely return to the upper 90s by next weekend.