A major cool down will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning

Temperatures are much cooler than anticipated for many in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 50s and 60s. We have lots of clouds in place. Clouds will continue to increase. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 50s. Monday, it will feel more like a spring afternoon. Highs are going to soar into the 70s. In Shreveport, the record high is 80 degrees but I don’t think we will get that warm.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Monday evening, an arctic cold front will begin to move into place. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Tuesday morning. The best chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday. The rain will end on Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be a cold and windy day too. On Wednesday morning, temperatures will start off around freezing.

Following Tuesday, we will get a few days to dry out. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s. By the end of the week, models show another upper-level system moving into range. As of now, we probably won’t have enough low level moisture in place to generate rain.

The next seven days

