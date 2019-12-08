A major cool down will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning

Temperatures are much cooler than anticipated for many in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are into the 50s and 60s. We have lots of clouds in place. Clouds will continue to increase. Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 50s. Monday, it will feel more like a spring afternoon. Highs are going to soar into the 70s. In Shreveport, the record high is 80 degrees but I don’t think we will get that warm.

Monday evening, an arctic cold front will begin to move into place. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Tuesday morning. The best chance of rain will come Monday night into Tuesday. The rain will end on Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be a cold and windy day too. On Wednesday morning, temperatures will start off around freezing.

Following Tuesday, we will get a few days to dry out. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s. By the end of the week, models show another upper-level system moving into range. As of now, we probably won’t have enough low level moisture in place to generate rain.

Sunday

62° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 62° 60°

Monday

75° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 75° 43°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 47° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 34°

Thursday

55° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 55° 36°

Friday

57° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 40°

Saturday

65° / 47°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 65° 47°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

