A mild Friday will transition to some rain showers for the weekend

Happy Friday to everyone! We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day. Friday will remain rain-free. Currently, a low-pressure trough is moving into Central and South Texas producing rain. The system will continue to move eastward.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook
Highs for Friday

Later tonight, a few rain showers will be possible late tonight into Saturday mainly over East Texas. On Saturday, we will see a few rain showers off and on Saturday and Sunday. Rain amounts will remain on the light side. This weekend, an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf and bring impacts to Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Next week, the weather story will focus on the above-average warmth. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Christmas Day, we will see highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will be on the increase by the end of next week.

The next seven days

Friday

56° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 56° 42°

Saturday

53° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 39°

Sunday

60° / 38°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 38°

Monday

66° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 66° 39°

Tuesday

69° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 47°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 70° 50°

Thursday

69° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 69° 49°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

