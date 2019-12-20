A mild Friday will transition to some rain showers for the weekend

Happy Friday to everyone! We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will continue to increase during the day. Friday will remain rain-free. Currently, a low-pressure trough is moving into Central and South Texas producing rain. The system will continue to move eastward.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Friday

Later tonight, a few rain showers will be possible late tonight into Saturday mainly over East Texas. On Saturday, we will see a few rain showers off and on Saturday and Sunday. Rain amounts will remain on the light side. This weekend, an area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf and bring impacts to Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Next week, the weather story will focus on the above-average warmth. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Christmas Day, we will see highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain will be on the increase by the end of next week.

The next seven days

