A mild Wednesday night leads to possibly the hottest air of the season

Below-normal temperatures and humidity could stick around for a few more days. Some of the hottest air of the summer could return late this weekend and early next week. Don’t look for much rain for the next few weeks.

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and rather pleasant day by early August standards. Temperatures this morning began in the lower 70s at most locations and have warmed into the lower 90s this afternoon. We will continue to see a warming trend for the next few days. Wednesday night could be the coolest night of the week. We will see a lows dip into the mid to upper 60s over most of the area. It will be a little warmer Thursday with highs in the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that with some rather dry air in place for this time of year, we will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. Look for the sunshine to return Thursday with just a few clouds mixed into during the afternoon. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night with lows in the low 70s. A weak upper-level disturbance will produce more clouds Friday. Rain cannot be totally ruled out but chances should be less than 20%.

It still appears that a very large area of upper-level high pressure will build over the southern half of the country during the weekend. This high will eliminate any hope of rain. It will also crank up the heat. Look for highs this weekend to soar into the upper 90s. Overnight lows will return to the middle 70s. This ridge will linger through most of next week keeping us mainly dry and hot. Highs will stay in the upper 90s through most of the week. Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 70s. We could see the ridge weaken enough by late next week to see a slight chance of rain return. Highs could also ease to the middle 90s by next weekend.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

Check back here for a live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren