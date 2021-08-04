Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

A mild Wednesday night leads to possibly the hottest air of the season

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Below-normal temperatures and humidity could stick around for a few more days.  Some of the hottest air of the summer could return late this weekend and early next week.  Don’t look for much rain for the next few weeks.

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and rather pleasant day by early August standards.  Temperatures this morning began in the lower 70s at most locations and have warmed into the lower 90s this afternoon.  We will continue to see a warming trend for the next few days.  Wednesday night could be the coolest night of the week.  We will see a lows dip into the mid to upper 60s over most of the area.  It will be a little warmer Thursday with highs in the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that with some rather dry air in place for this time of year, we will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night.  Look for the sunshine to return Thursday with just a few clouds mixed into during the afternoon.  We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night with lows in the low 70s.  A weak upper-level disturbance will produce more clouds Friday.  Rain cannot be totally ruled out but chances should be less than 20%.  

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

It still appears that a very large area of upper-level high pressure will build over the southern half of the country during the weekend.  This high will eliminate any hope of rain.  It will also crank up the heat.  Look for highs this weekend to soar into the upper 90s.  Overnight lows will return to the middle 70s.  This ridge will linger through most of next week keeping us mainly dry and hot.  Highs will stay in the upper 90s through most of the week.  Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 70s.  We could see the ridge weaken enough by late next week to see a slight chance of rain return.  Highs could also ease to the middle 90s by next weekend. 

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

Check back here for a live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss