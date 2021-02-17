A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain continues but should end Wednesday evening

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the ArkLaTex. The winter mix of precipitation will end Wednesday night. The cold temperatures will stick around through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures warm up during the weekend.

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain continues to fall over the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon. So far, we have seen all snow over the northern half of the area. The snow has ended over the northwestern edge of the area. It appears that the heaviest snow will continue to fall in areas from Texarkana down to the AR/LA state line. By the time the snow ends, we could see more than 12” of snow on the ground in this part of the ArkLaTex. So far new snowfall accumulations have been in the 4 to 6″ range with snow still falling over SW AR. This includes most of the Texarkana area.

In Shreveport, we have so far been fortunate in that after starting the event with some heavy snow, we have mainly seen a mix of snow and sleet for most of the day. As of this writing, we are starting to see more freezing rain mixing in with the sleet. This will have to be monitored during the afternoon. If it persists through the afternoon, we could see ice accumulations of 1/10″ to 1/4″. That is not the case over the southern third of the area south of Shreveport. So far power issues have been rather scattered but as ice accumulations surpass ¼” they could become more widespread. We could see ice accumulations of .3 to .5” by the end of this event.

Carports collapse under weight of ice, snow

Travel is very hazardous around the area and will likely stay that way for the next few days. Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will only climb a few degrees above freezing so melting will be somewhat limited. Lows will likely be in the teens Thursday and Friday nights. That means that any melting that occurs will only freeze during the overnight hours.

We likely will see a more rapid improvement in travel conditions Saturday afternoon. After a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper teens, highs should climb into the 40s with some sunshine. That combination should accelerate the improvement of travel conditions. We should be pretty much back to normal by the weekend.