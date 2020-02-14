A nice warmup returns to the ArkLaTex for the weekend

Today, sunshine will make its return back to the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will lead to a nice Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40s and 50s. With the clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.

The weekend is looking good for the most part. On Saturday, we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm in the 60s. The seventies will return for Sunday. As moisture increase on Sunday, a few rain showers will be possible. I think better rain chances will occur next week.

Next week, rain is back. A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday. Models are uncertain about the timing of the cold front. Regardless, we will see a couple of days of cold rain. Unlike earlier this week, rain amounts will not be as heavy. Rain should move out by the second half of Thursday.

