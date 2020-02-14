A nice warmup returns to the ArkLaTex for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, sunshine will make its return back to the ArkLaTex. We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will lead to a nice Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40s and 50s. With the clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.

The weekend is looking good for the most part. On Saturday, we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm in the 60s. The seventies will return for Sunday. As moisture increase on Sunday, a few rain showers will be possible. I think better rain chances will occur next week.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Next week, rain is back. A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex by Tuesday. Models are uncertain about the timing of the cold front. Regardless, we will see a couple of days of cold rain. Unlike earlier this week, rain amounts will not be as heavy. Rain should move out by the second half of Thursday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 52° 31°

Saturday

62° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 62° 48°

Sunday

70° / 55°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 70° 55°

Monday

74° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 63°

Tuesday

68° / 44°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 68° 44°

Wednesday

47° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 47° 38°

Thursday

49° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

10 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories