A nice weekend ahead with clouds on the increase

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday is turning out to be another picture-perfect afternoon. Temperatures have warmed into the middle and upper 60s. The dry conditions will continue into the weekend. However, clouds will make its return for the weekend. Tonight, we will see lows dropping into the 30s.

For the weekend, highs will remain in the middle and upper 60s. Saturday night, remember to turn your clock up one hour. As we advance to next week, we will see more rain and thunderstorms. The first round of rain and a few storms will fall on Monday. Severe weather is not expected.

As the jet stream tilt to a southwest flow, we will see an opportunity for scattered showers and storms daily. Our best chance of rain will come with the arrival of the main upper low. As of now, the main upper low will arrive on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday. Next week, we will likely see the warmest temperatures of 2020 so far. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 70s. Lows will climb into the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Friday

67° / 41°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 67° 41°

Saturday

64° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 64° 45°

Sunday

71° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 71° 58°

Monday

70° / 63°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 70° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 80° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 63°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 79° 63°

Thursday

76° / 63°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 76° 63°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

51°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

