The sunshine that returned to much of the ArkLaTex Friday will return to all of the area this weekend with pleasant temperatures. Strong to severe storms still look likely Monday into Monday night. The rest of next week looks dry and pleasant.

A pleasant weekend: Friday was a cooler day around the ArkLaTex, especially in areas that have been under clouds. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s and have warmed into the 50s in cloudy areas and the 60s where sunshine has been more prominent. Temperatures Friday night will be rather chilly as the clouds move out and the gusty westerly wind subsides. Look for lows Saturday morning to be in the 30s and low 40s. A warming trend will occur this weekend. Look for highs Saturday to warm into the 60s and lower 70s. Lows Saturday night will mainly be in the low 40s. Daytime highs Sunday will return to the mid to upper 70s.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows the quiet weather that we will experience this weekend. Look for the clouds to move out Friday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday, a clear sky Saturday night, and lots of sunshine once again Sunday. Monday will begin with a mix of sunshine and clouds. That mix will give way to strong thunderstorms by the end of the day.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe weather risk: Models are still in good agreement that we will have the biggest risk of severe weather that we have seen in a while late Monday into Monday night. Thunderstorms will develop to our west Monday afternoon and move across the area. These storms could become quite strong with damaging wind, large hail, and several tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is still showing a level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather for the SW quarter of the ArkLaTex. The storms are currently scheduled to move out of our area late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Storms to bring heavy rain: Most of the area could see some impressive 24-hour rainfall totals. As of right now, we have good agreement in the long-range models that most of the area will receive rainfall totals of around two inches. Futurecast shows that totals will be in the 2-3″ range. Some models show that part of the ArkLaTex could receive more than 3” of rain.

Quiet weather for the rest of next week: Sunshine will likely return to most of the ArkLaTex next Wednesday and will likely stick around for the rest of the ten-day period. We will briefly see below-normal temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. That will be followed by another warming trend. Next weekend is also looking quite pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We could see highs return to the 80s be the end of the period.