A pleasant January weekend on the way.. next best chance for rain returns late next week

Sunshine returns for the weekend with above normal temperatures. The next best chance for rain will hold off until the end of next week. No major cold outbreaks in sight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex with slightly above normal temperatures. Look for sunshine and above normal temperatures to return for the weekend. Saturday will begin with colder temperatures thanks to the clearing of the clouds that is expected Friday night. Look for lows to be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite that chilly start, daytime temperatures will likely climb to slightly above normal levels with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The weekend will close Sunday with much warmer temperatures. After lows Sunday; morning once again in the mid to upper 30s, the combination of sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind will create a big warm-up with highs approaching 70 degrees in spots.

A weak disturbance will approach the area Monday and could bring a slight chance for a shower Monday evening and Monday night. It is quite possible that much of the area will stay dry as this system moves through. Sunshine will return for the middle of the workweek once this system clears the area. It will be cooler as lows will retreat to the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until Thursday of next week. A stronger disturbance will likely produce some showers and a few thunderstorms late Thursday into Thursday night. While thunder is expected, instability looks to be rather limited at this time so the severe risk is looking rather low. Models are in pretty good agreement that the threat for rain will linger through at least Friday and possibly into part of next weekend.

A quick look at the long-range weather pattern shows really no major plunges of arctic air into the ArkLaTex. It is quite possible that highs through most of the next few weeks will mainly be in the 60s. Most nights in the next few weeks will see lows above freezing. Check back to this article Friday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update the will contain the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren