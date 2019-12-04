A pleasant Thursday gives way to some light rain Thursday night..cooler air returns next week

A weak disturbance could bring a little rain Thursday night into Friday. The above-normal temperatures will stick around through Monday. Much cooler air returns for the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Wednesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Look for the pleasant weather to continue Thursday as we wait for a disturbance to move through the area Thursday night. This system will bring lots of clouds to the area Thursday night and Friday and could bring some light rain Thursday night into Friday. Right now it looks like rainfall totals with this first system will be less than a tenth of an inch. Don’t expect a huge drop in temperatures as highs Thursday will likely reach 70 ahead of the system We’ll dip into the upper 50s to low 60s for highs by Saturday.

Our attention will then turn to another disturbance that will bring a better chance for more widespread rain Monday. Ahead of this rather strong cold front temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s by Monday. Behind this cold front, we will likely see lots of clouds and much cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs dipping into the middle to upper 40s. Lows behind this system could plunge into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A third disturbance will bring another good chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms by next Thursday or possibly Friday. Check back to this article for a live update at 8:30 pm on what to expect for the upcoming weekend and for the next few weeks in my latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range update.

–Todd Warren

