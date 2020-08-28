Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Tracking the Tropics

A quiet and hot weekend ahead despite some scattered showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, clouds are slowly decreasing in the ArkLaTex. The clouds helped with temperatures only being in the 80s and 90s. Most of the rain and storms are over Central and Southern Louisiana. The rain and storms aren’t good news as many communities continue the cleanup process from Laura. If you planning to head out to any football games, the weather conditions should be fine. It will feel humid. Tonight, temperatures will fall in the 70s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

This weekend, the heat will be on. You can expect highs in the middle and upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place for Saturday. The heat index will range from 105 to 109. A few isolated to scattered storms will be expected for both days. The better rain chance will come on Sunday. Saturday night, a weakening complex of storms will move into Southwest Arkansas. A storm or two could be strong.

Next week, we will see better rain chances, especially for midweek. An upper-level disturbance will help push a cool front south to near the ArkLaTex. Numerous showers and storms will be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions will improve for Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week, lower humidity will return.

