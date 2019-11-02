A quiet stretch of weather upcoming for the ArkLaTex

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You couldn’t ask for a better Saturday. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures made Saturday an excellent day. After sunset, temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will drop into the 30s. It will be a cold Sunday start but temperatures will warm up nicely back into the 60s.

Lows for Sunday morning
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Clouds will begin to increase over the region over the next couple of days. However, we will likely miss the widespread rain until Wednesday night into Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday. Our next weather maker will move in for Thursday. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will be around. The rain will begin to move out by late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Next weekend, temperatures will be cool again. Highs will fall back into the 50s and lower 60s. Lows will drop into the 30s again.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 37°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 65° 37°

Sunday

64° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 64° 45°

Monday

70° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 70° 55°

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 51°

Wednesday

73° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 57°

Thursday

64° / 41°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 64° 41°

Friday

52° / 34°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 52° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar