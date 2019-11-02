A quiet stretch of weather upcoming for the ArkLaTex

You couldn’t ask for a better Saturday. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures made Saturday an excellent day. After sunset, temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will drop into the 30s. It will be a cold Sunday start but temperatures will warm up nicely back into the 60s.

Lows for Sunday morning

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Clouds will begin to increase over the region over the next couple of days. However, we will likely miss the widespread rain until Wednesday night into Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday. Our next weather maker will move in for Thursday. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will be around. The rain will begin to move out by late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Next weekend, temperatures will be cool again. Highs will fall back into the 50s and lower 60s. Lows will drop into the 30s again.

The next seven days

