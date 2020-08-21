A quiet weekend ahead; next week our attention turns to the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday was a nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Our attention turns to the tropics next week. For the weekend, the quiet weather pattern will remain intact. The upper trough over the Deep South continues to produce showers and storms. We are close enough to the feature to see a few showers and storms ourselves. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s and 90s.

Now let’s talk about the tropics. We have Tropical Storm Laura and soon to be named Tropical Storm Marco. Laura is east of Puerto Rico. Tropical Depression Fourteen is still south of the Yucatan Peninsula. With the latest tropical track, both storms are expected to become a hurricane by next week. I will pause and say there is still lots of uncertainties with both storms. For the ArkLaTex, we will be watching Tropical Depression Fourteen the most. We are expected to see some impacts Tuesday and Wednesday. The ArkLaTex will be on the eastern side of the storm so we will the greatest impacts in regards to rain, wind, and possibly isolated tornadoes.

On the other hand, we will need to keep an eye on Laura. Before Laura reaches the Gulf, it will encounter Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. We will see what happens this weekend. The latest track takes into the Gulf and curves it to the east into the Central Gulf. Some of the latest models show that solution and others keep the storm moving northwest closer to Southeast Louisiana. Next week’s forecast is very UNCERTAIN and lots of updates will be provided along the way.

