A rainy Friday ahead; the weekend is looking great and sunny

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Friday morning is starting off on a wet note in the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. An area of low pressure is producing rain over Oklahoma and North Texas. The surface low will make its move to the southeast. Throughout the day, the rain will be on the increase from the north to the south. The rain should move out tonight!

I am still rainfall totals near a quarter of an inch. Higher totals will be possible. The weekend forecast is looking great! Saturday, temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 60s. Sunday, more sunshine is expected and daytime highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The nice quiet stretch of weather will continue into next week.

Rainfall numbers Friday

Next week, temperatures will push into the 70s. As temperatures warm, humidity levels will be on the increase too. By the end of the week, daytime highs will climb near eighty degrees. Beginning Wednesday, slight rain chances return to the forecast. A slow-moving upper-level system will lead to increasing rain chances. As of now, the best chance of rain may hold off until next Saturday.

The next seven days

