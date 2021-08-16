A rather wet start to the week gives way to hot and dry weather by the weekend

We will continue to see a decent chance for scattered mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms through Thursday. Upper-level high pressure will end the rain and crank up the heat this weekend and early next week.

1-hour radar loop

Monday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the lower 90s as scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed over parts of the area. Look for similar conditions Tuesday. We will likely see lows Tuesday morning range from the low to middle 70s once again. Daytime highs will once again settle into the lower 90s over most of the area.

Futurecast continues to show scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over most of the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon. This rain will likely end shortly after sunset Tuesday evening. Most of Tuesday night is looking dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Look for more scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop over the area Wednesday afternoon. Being driven by the heat of the afternoon, this rain will also quickly end after sunset Wednesday evening. This pattern will likely repeat once more Thursday and Thursday evening.

Rainfall totals during this time will vary greatly. Some locations may see totals of less than ¼”. Others could receive a couple of inches of rain. While severe weather cannot totally be ruled out, it is looking unlikely. The main concern with the expected storms will be dangerous lightning, gusty wind, and heavy rain.

Upper-level high pressure will take over our weather pattern by the end of the week. This will pretty much eliminate our rain threat by the weekend and bring back the above-normal temperatures. Highs will return to the upper 90s by early next week. Overnight lows will settle into the middle 70s.

The tropics remain active. We have two systems that are or will soon impact the Gulf of Mexico. Fred made landfall over the Florida panhandle and will continue to move north for the next few days and will not impact the ArkLaTex. Grace is moving through the Caribbean. As of right now, it appears that an upper-ridge mentioned earlier will steer Grace to the west and keep it well south of our area. It will likely move into NE Mexico by the beginning of the weekend and not impact our area.

24/7 stream of current and forecast weather information

–Todd Warren