SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Independence Day! Our 4th Of July will be best experienced with an ice-cold beverage and air conditioning today. The weather will be dry for any outdoor firework festivities tonight.

Heat Advisory returns today: The daily chance for rain kept the heat advisories away last week, but with high pressure strengthening over the ArkLaTex today we will likely dry out in most areas with the sunshine pushing highs into the upper 90s. High humidity will keep it very muggy with an afternoon heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures of 105 to 109 degrees. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you’re outside boating, grilling, or attending any daytime festivals today make sure you keep a jug of water with you as the heat and humidity we will experience can bring the rapid onset of heat illness if you’re dehydrated.

Forecast high temperatures (left) and heat index (right)

Heat safety this week

As high pressure strengthens today it will nudge the rainfall east of the ArkLaTex. That said, we can’t rule out a very quick rain shower occurring this afternoon due to the high humidity. Unfortunately, the rain will be very isolated and short-lived so it won’t bring any relief from the heat.

Futurecast updated every hour

If you plan on setting off some fireworks in the neighborhood tonight, or if you’re going to one of the festivals around the ArkLaTex, temperatures between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. will likely be in the low 90s for the onset of fireworks. The muggy air will keep us from cooling off too much tonight as lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Fireworks forecast

Heat to stick around through the weekend: Each day we go without rain will add a degree to the high temperatures so we will likely wind up with 100-degree highs Wednesday through the weekend. Wind will be light to begin the week but a strengthening south breeze by midweek may bring a few sea-breeze showers far enough north to move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday and Thursday.

The high will break down late in the weekend bringing a higher chance for rain to the ArkLaTex by Sunday.