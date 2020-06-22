A slow moving front to bring thunderstorms Tuesday..rain threat to continue through the week

Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase for much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday. The threat for rain will decrease some later in the week. A few severe storms will be possible with some locally heavy rain.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A slow moving cold front will likely increase the threat for showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Expect periods of heavy rain around the area with a few of the storms possibly becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ severe weather risk Tuesday and Tuesday night. If we have any severe weather issues, it will be rather isolated in nature with damaging wind being the biggest threat.

A bigger concern will be the potential for heavy rain. Parts of our area have already received more than five inches of rain. Models indicate that another one to three inches will be possible during the next several days. The heaviest rain will likely fall Tuesday and it appears it will occur over the southern half of the area. We will then see a gradual decrease in the rain threat by the end of the week.

Daytime temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next several days thanks to clouds and rain. Look for daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 80s. Highs should return to normal in the low 90s by the end of the workweek and the weekend as the rain becomes more isolated in nature. Overnight lows in the week ahead will be near or slightly above normal in the low to middle 70s. Scroll down to see the latest 7-day forecasts for several locations around the area.

Upper-level high pressure will likely build back over the southern half of the country by the first half of next week and continue through next week. That means we will likely see somewhat typical weather in terms of temperatures and rainfall as we close June and head into July. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren