A slow warming trend continues with sunshine into the weekend; the threat of rain begins Sunday

Sunshine will stick around into the weekend. A soggier weather pattern returns starting late Sunday with on and off rain chances into Thanksgiving day. Thanksgiving week also looks a little cooler.

Tuesday was another sunny and pleasant day with above normal temperatures. After starting with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, highs have rebounded to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect the sunny weather to continue into the weekend. We will see a warming trend both during the day and at night. Look for daytime highs to gradually warm to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will gradually return to the low to middle 50s.

The first in a series of disturbances will approach the area Sunday. Clouds will return Sunday with a chance for some rain late Sunday. Models are somewhat split on the timing of the onset of the rain. The rain could begin as soon as early Sunday afternoon or as late as Sunday evening. As of right now, it appears that instability will be somewhat limited. Some thunder will be possible but it is looking unlikely that we will have any severe weather.

We will continue to see lots of clouds and a few rounds of rain Monday. Rain chances may increase a bit Tuesday and then decrease Wednesday. The jury is still out on what we might see for Thanksgiving Day. I would expect a mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a shower.

Temperatures next week will turn a bit cooler during the day thanks to plenty of clouds and occasional rain. Look for daytime highs to retreat to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will stay a little above normal thanks to the clouds as we will mainly be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

It is looking as if rainfall potential could vary around the area. Models are split on where the heaviest rain will fall. While we will likely see totals of 1/2 inch or less through next Wednesday, more than an inch could fall from now through the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

Outlook for Thanksgiving Day: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

–Todd Warren