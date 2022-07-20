The heat will ease slightly for a few days with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Triple-digit heat will likely return this weekend. A little rain will be possible next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

The heat eases a little: Wednesday was likely the hottest day this week for much of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We have soared to near 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We will experience another rather warm and muggy night Wednesday night. Overnight lows will likely return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thanks to more clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms, we will see the heat ease a little Thursday and Friday. Expect daytime highs over most of the area to be in the upper 90s to near 100.

Strong storms possible: A weak frontal boundary will ease into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night through Friday. This disturbance will likely produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. The rain will be focused over the northern half of the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Futurecast shows that the focus of the rain will gradually shift more to the south Thursday night and Friday.

Severe weather? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be a small possibility Wednesday evening and Thursday. As of right now, we have a marginal severe weather risk which means that one or two storms over the area could reach severe limits. The main concern with the strong storms will be the potential for damaging wind.

Don’t expect a lot of rain: Even though a few of the storms will be strong, don’t expect a lot of rain. Futurecast shows that most of the area will see rainfall totals of ¼” or less over the next few days. A few isolated locations could pick up a quick ½ to 1” in some of the stronger storms.

More rain next week? Models continue to show that the upper-level ridge that has been responsible for the heat this week will become more centered over the SE part of the country by the middle of next week. This could allow a small chance for the isolated afternoon t’storm to return to the ArkLaTex. It also means that daytime temperatures cold ease to the mid to upper 90s.



Summer heat scoreboard: Today has become the 17th day of triple-digit heat for both Shreveport and Texarkana. The graphic above compares this summer to the record summer of 2011.