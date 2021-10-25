A strong cold front could bring severe weather Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will start the week with heat, end it with cold air, and in between a chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday.

We dodged the severe weather threat overnight as a cold front has settled into the northern ArkLaTex. The strongest storms with this front are expected to stay north of the ArkLaTex this morning, and we will feel some cool air north of I-30 where sunrise temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The remainder of the ArkLaTex will be in the upper 60s or low 70s at sunrise.

We may see some clouds early, but we should see plenty of sun this afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s. This will likely tie or break high-temperature records for the date (the record high in Shreveport is 90 degrees). If it’s any consolation, all areas will feel a drop in humidity this afternoon as the front turns our wind to the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Forecast high temperatures Monday

We will have a few clouds around this morning, but the dry air coming in with the north breeze will bring mostly sunny conditions for much of the afternoon. No rain is expected beyond 9 a.m. this morning.

Tuesday will be a transition day with cooler morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s, and another round of warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday is the day to watch in the ArkLaTex. The strong storm system impacting the western U.S. will be moving into the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal’ and ‘slight’ risk for severe thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex, but timing will be key. Storms will be capable of high wind, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Wednesday severe weather risk

The thinking as of now is that a cold front will bring a line of thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. These storms may not initially be severe, but as temperatures warm through the morning the storms may strengthen as they move east across the region. An earlier arrival time would keep our severe weather risk lower. If the timing of the storms is pushed back to the afternoon we would have a more significant severe weather threat as there will be more time for the warm and humid air to build ahead of the front during the day. The bottom line, keep up with the forecast as Wednesday has the potential to bring severe weather to much of the region.

We will be feeling the effects of this front well into Thursday and Friday. It will be a WINDY end to the week. Sustained wind speeds behind this front Wednesday night into Thursday will be 15 to 25 miles per hour, with northwest gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. It will remain breezy Friday.

This breezy north wind will be pushing colder air into the region as highs to end the week will be in the 60s and low 70s. Great weather is expected on Halloween weekend with light wind, lots of sun, and highs in the 70s.