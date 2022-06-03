Most of the weekend is looking dry with a slight chance of rain mainly Sunday. The hottest temperatures of the year so far will be possible by the middle of next week. A little rain could return by the end of next week. Tropical Storm Alex to form and head towards Florida.

A rather ‘normal’ weekend: Temperatures will likely stay rather close to normal this weekend. Lows Saturday morning will begin in the low to middle 60s. Temperatures Saturday will be similar to what we experienced today as we will see daytime highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will likely see similar temperatures Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs again near 90 degrees.

Rain to be possible but isolated: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday. Most of the area will stay dry but a few spotty showers will be a slight possibility. Models are hinting that we could see a slight increase in the chance of a few t’showers Sunday. It looks like most of the area will stay dry and those areas that do get some rain likely won’t get very much.

The heat will return: Upper-level high pressure will build back over our area by the first half of next week. This will shut off any rain and bring back the heat. Daytime highs will warm to some of the hottest of the year so far as temperatures will likely soar into the middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible. Overnight lows will warm from the 60s this weekend to the low to middle 70s. The ridge will shift back to the west by the end of next week. That will allow temperatures to return to more normal levels with highs in the lower 90s by next weekend. It will also allow a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to return. The extreme heat could once again return by end of the ten-day period.



Tropical Storm Alex: The National Hurricane Center still indicates that we will likely see a Tropical Storm Alex form in the next few days over the extreme SE Gulf of Mexico. It will not pose a threat to the ArkLaTex as it will move to the northeast and eventually cross southern Florida and then head out into the Atlantic. Thanks to some rather strong upper-level winds above this disturbance, it likely won’t become too strong. Some strengthening will be possible as the storm moves into the Atlantic early next week.