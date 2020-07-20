A typical summertime pattern continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Finally, we will see the return of showers and thuderstorms in the ArkLaTex. So far, we have seen most of the rain across the northern and southern edge of the region. Thunderstorms will continue for the next few hours. Like normal, the storms will fall apart after dark.

We are expriencing a weather pattern where we are in the tropical easterlies. Basically, we see these tropical waves move east to west and enhance showers and storms along the seabreeze. The current wave will move into Texas for Tuesday. So Tuesday’s rain chances will be slightly higher west of Interstate 49. By midweek, we will see just isolated showers and storms.

The next wave in line will move into the Western Gulf of Mexico by Thursday-Saturday. Currently, the hurricane center is monitoring the wave and giving it a 20% chance of development in the next five days. We are slowly approaching the peak of hurricane season. Anytime we see storms in the Gulf we pay extra close attention to them. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the 70s.

Next seven days

