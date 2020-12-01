A very cold Tuesday morning before a comfortable afternoon, rain returns Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have skipped right over Fall and it looks like we will stay in more of a Winter pattern for the remainder of the week. Enjoy the sunshine today as rain will return to most areas Wednesday morning.

It is expected to be VERY cold early this morning. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the low to mid-20s, so like yesterday, take the heavy/thick winter coat to keep you comfortable early in the day. It will turn into a pleasant afternoon. Thankfully we aren’t dealing with as much wind, so we won’t have the same painful wind-chill temperatures that we experienced yesterday. A returning south breeze off the Gulf and sunshine should push highs close to 60 degrees this afternoon.

It will stay mostly sunny through the afternoon, but clouds will increase late this afternoon and into tonight. Our next cold front will move in during the morning bringing an increasing chance of rain to the region after sunrise. Due to the slow movement of the front rain may be with us for much of the day. Rainfall accumulations may approach or exceed 1 inch in some areas. This is beneficial rainfall given the drought conditions, but it will be a cold rain for those of us spending any time outside. Wednesday highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but given the cooler air, no severe weather is expected.

It still looks like the rain will move out before temperatures drop below freezing in some areas Thursday morning. If any light rain lingers behind the front it is possible we could see a few snow flurries develop early Thursday morning. No accumulations are expected.

It will be chilly Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the low 50s. We should start a comfortable warming trend as we head into a dry weekend. Mornings will be cold, and afternoons cool and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s Saturday, and low 60s Sunday.