A very warm afternoon ahead Monday; rain is back Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Monday! Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s. It actually feels nice outside. We are going to see humidity levels on the increase. I am expecting highs to warm into the middle and upper 80s. In addition, clouds will be on the increase for the second half of the day too. A cold front is just to the north of the ArkLaTex. The front will take its time moving southward.

Highs for Monday

The front will serve as the focal point for showers and storms for Tuesday. The best chance for thunderstorms will come for everyone Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. At this time, I am not expecting any severe weather. The stronger storms will lead to heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex. Through Wednesday, we could see rainfall totals between 1-3″. We will see a small break in the rain for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Rainfall amounts through midweek

The next upper disturbance will arrive on Friday. If you are planning to attend any of the Port City activities, I would suggest grabbing the rain gear. Behind Tuesday’s cold front, we will see highs dropping down into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will also dip down into the 40s and 50s. The weather conditions will begin to improve by the weekend.

The next seven days