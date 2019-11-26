A warm afternoon for Tuesday with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Tuesday morning is starting off a warm and humid note. Temperatures only cooled into the middle and upper 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s. In addition to the warm temperatures, rain and thunderstorms will be on the increase. A cold front and upper disturbance are over the Rockies. Tonight, the cold front will move into the region to increase rain chances.

SPC Day 1 Outlook

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We catch a break from the rain on Wednesday. The next disturbance near Baja California will increase rain chances for Thursday and Friday. As of now, I am not expecting an all-day rain on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be mild with highs into the 60s.

Highs on Tuesday

The final disturbance and the strongest one will arrive on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely. A thunderstorm or two could be strong. Sunshine returns by Sunday and highs will drop into the 50s.

The next seven days

