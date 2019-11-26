A warm afternoon for Tuesday with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Tuesday morning is starting off a warm and humid note. Temperatures only cooled into the middle and upper 60s. By the afternoon, temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s. In addition to the warm temperatures, rain and thunderstorms will be on the increase. A cold front and upper disturbance are over the Rockies. Tonight, the cold front will move into the region to increase rain chances.

We catch a break from the rain on Wednesday. The next disturbance near Baja California will increase rain chances for Thursday and Friday. As of now, I am not expecting an all-day rain on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be mild with highs into the 60s.

The final disturbance and the strongest one will arrive on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely. A thunderstorm or two could be strong. Sunshine returns by Sunday and highs will drop into the 50s.

Tuesday

78° / 49°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 78° 49°

Wednesday

61° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 48°

Thursday

61° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 61° 52°

Friday

71° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 71° 64°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 70% 71° 47°

Sunday

59° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 37°

Monday

55° / 35°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 55° 35°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

