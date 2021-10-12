A warm front will bring scattered thunderstorms today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the day with cool and pleasant Fall weather, but a warm front will bring scattered thunderstorms, warmair, and muggy conditions by the late morning and afternoon.

We should make it through the morning commute without seeing much rain, and temperatures will feel great before 10 a.m. as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. The incoming warm front will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms to east Texas and Louisiana prior to the noon hour, with rain spreading north during the afternoon and evening into the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

These warm fronts can sometimes pack a punch. We are not in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook today, but a few of these storms could bring gusty winds and hail. A storm or two could potentially become severe, Frequent lightning can also be expected with any thunderstorms today.

Temperatures will have a big range today, after starting out cool and comfortable, warm and muggy air will accompany the front. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-80s across much of the region, with one more day of highs in the 70s north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma where the front will not arrive until much later in the day.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The warm front may keep a few showers going overnight across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. This warm and humid air will prime the region for the next round of rain later this week.

A strong cold front will stall in central and north Texas tomorrow, but we will be close enough to this front to see the chance of rain continue in east Texas and Oklahoma. Most areas in Louisiana and Arkansas will be mostly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

The front will move closer to us late Thursday and move through the region Friday. Scattered thunderstorms will be on and off during this time period. The threat for severe weather is low, but we may see some periodic heavy rain across the I-30 corridor. Forecast models are showing 1 to 3 inches of rain between now and Friday in some areas. Due to ongoing drought conditions flash flooding isn’t expected, but we will have to watch the potential for road flooding late this week.

Cool and dry air will arrive behind this front Friday night into Saturday. The weekend is going to be outstanding with cool mornings, and daytime highs in the low to mid-70s each day with no humidity. The comfortable weather will continue into early next week.