A warm Sunday will lead to colder changes next week

Saturday was a fabulous afternoon with temperatures into the 60s. A few high cirrus clouds in the sky. After sunset, temperatures will cool off quickly into the 40s. If you enjoyed Saturday, Sunday will be even better despite seeing a few more clouds in the picture. Highs will warm into the 70s.

Monday will begin the signs of changes. A strong arctic cold front will be on the move. Rain will begin in the morning along Interstate 20. The rain shield will move to the south during the day. The rain will wrap up Monday night. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the 40s. By midweek, models are showing a trough of low pressure moving to the south of the ArkLaTex. The picture is unclear if we see any rain for Thursday. Highs will rebound into the 60s by next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 42°
Clear
Clear 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

73° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 54°

Monday

62° / 30°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 62° 30°

Tuesday

43° / 25°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 43° 25°

Wednesday

48° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 48° 34°

Thursday

59° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 37°

Friday

61° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 61° 36°

