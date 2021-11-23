A warmer and windy Wednesday leads up to soggy and cooler Thanksgiving

The rather pleasant temperatures will continue through Wednesday with rather windy conditions. A cold front will bring rain late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. A lengthy period of dry weather begins Friday with chilly temperatures.

Tuesday has been another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a rather cold start with lows over most of the area in the 30s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine and a southeasterly wind, temperatures Tuesday afternoon have warmed into the mid to upper 60s. We will get even warmer Wednesday despite the return of some clouds. Look for lows Wednesday morning to settle into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will likely range from the upper 60s north to the low to middle 70s south. It will be rather windy Wednesday as we will see a south to southeasterly wind of around 15 mph.

Futurecast shows that we will see some clouds begin to move into our area late Tuesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday. A cold front will approach the area late Wednesday evening. It will bring a line of rain to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather is still looking doubtful. The rain will end Thanksgiving Day from north to south. It will likely end during the morning over the northern half of the area and early in the afternoon further south. The clouds will also begin to decrease from north to south Thursday afternoon. Thanks to the clouds, rain, and a breezy northwesterly wind, temperatures likely won’t change much on Thanksgiving day. Look for lows Thursday morning to be in the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We haven’t seen much change in rainfall expectations. Futurecast continues to show that rainfall totals around the ArkLaTex will probably be in the range of ¼ to ½”.

Colder and drier air will settle into the ArkLaTex behind the cold front. Lows Friday and Saturday mornings will dip into the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs Friday will only climb into the low to middle 50s despite lots of sunshine. The good news is that we will then see more normal temperatures return for the rest of the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 40s. Next week is looking dry as the near-normal temperatures will continue. Look for highs to range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 70s.

-Todd Warren