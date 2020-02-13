A warming trend begins after a cold Thursday night..rain returns next week

Look for the sunshine to stick around through the weekend with an eventual warming trend. Rain returns Monday with the threat of rain lingering through most of next week. Rainfall amounts will not be as high as this week’s rain.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The deck of low clouds has been slow to erode. We will see the clouds give way to a clear sky tonight. That will make for the coldest night of the week. Look for Friday morning low temperatures to dip below freezing over pretty much all of the area. Lows will range from the mid to upper 20s north to the upper 20s to low 30s south. Friday will bring below normal temperatures once again despite a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs to climb back to the upper 40s to low 50s.

A warming trend will begin this weekend with a mix of sunshine and clouds. After a cold start Saturday morning with lows in the low 30s, daytime highs Saturday afternoon will soar into the upper 50s to low 60s. The warming trend continues Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Another cloudy and off and on wet pattern will set up once again starting Monday. We’ll see some scattered showers around the area Monday as a cold front slowly approaches the area. Highs Monday will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will move through the area Tuesday and will increase the threat of rain. A little thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected at this time due to a lack of instability.

Colder air will settle into the area to close out the workweek. Look for lots of clouds from Wednesday through Friday. We will continue to see a chance for more showers. Highs will settle into the 40s and lows will dip into the 30s. We will have to keep an eye out for a very slight chance for some wintery precipitation Wednesday night, but chances are that we will be too warm for any travel issues. Models indicate that rainfall totals in the week ahead should be light compared to what we just experienced. Look for most amounts of around an inch over the southeast half of the area. Totals will be lighter over the northwest half with some locations receiving less than 1/2″ of rain.

Click here at 8:30 pm this evening for my nightly live update. I’ll have the latest on next week’s rain and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren